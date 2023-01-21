Ampleforth Governance Token Market Cap Hits $50.03 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00014297 BTC on popular exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $50.03 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth Governance Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00415737 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,793.84 or 0.29183767 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00690650 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.