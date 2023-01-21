Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Price Target at C$18.36

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$13.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.87. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$374.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.9600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.72, for a total transaction of C$89,893.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,514,195.56. In related news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.72, for a total value of C$89,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 329,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,514,195.56. Also, Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 8,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.15, for a total value of C$110,341.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,179,388.95. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 331,600 shares of company stock worth $4,837,527 and have sold 138,213 shares worth $1,923,040.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

