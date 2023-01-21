Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price at $14.89

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.89.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 1.25. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

