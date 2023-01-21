Analyzing IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) & Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF)

IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) and Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IperionX and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IperionX N/A N/A -$21.52 million N/A N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium $270,000.00 133.19 -$2.07 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than IperionX.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IperionX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IperionX and Western Uranium & Vanadium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IperionX currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.84%. Given IperionX’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IperionX is more favorable than Western Uranium & Vanadium.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of IperionX shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IperionX and Western Uranium & Vanadium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IperionX N/A N/A N/A Western Uranium & Vanadium 1.29% 0.37% 0.32%

Summary

Western Uranium & Vanadium beats IperionX on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Titan Project, covering approximately 11,100 acres of titanium, rare earth minerals, high grade silica sand and zircon rich mineral sands properties in Tennessee.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

