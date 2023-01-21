Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 15.2% This Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $9.25 or 0.00040103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $79.32 million and approximately $55,995.98 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.79537633 USD and is up 17.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $30,251.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars.

