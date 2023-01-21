Anyswap Price Hits $9.19 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $9.19 or 0.00039720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $78.88 million and $62,140.68 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00415501 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,770.42 or 0.29165113 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00695526 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.79537633 USD and is up 17.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $30,251.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

