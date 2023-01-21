Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $35,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.70.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $325.40 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

