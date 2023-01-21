ApeCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.10 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $366.59 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $5.69 or 0.00024650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003081 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00415454 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,747.07 or 0.29161825 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00693099 BTC.
ApeCoin Token Profile
ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.
ApeCoin Token Trading
