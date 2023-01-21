ApeCoin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.10 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $366.59 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $5.69 or 0.00024650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00415454 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,747.07 or 0.29161825 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00693099 BTC.

ApeCoin Token Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

