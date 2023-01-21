ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 26.97%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

