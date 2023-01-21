Arcblock Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.69 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $11.69 million and approximately $301,648.19 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00415377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.88 or 0.29334803 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00689637 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

