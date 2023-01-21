Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, Director Magda Marquet bought 2,222 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $39,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.68. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 284.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

