Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Ardmore Shipping stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 305,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $553.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1,010.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 168,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

