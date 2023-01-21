Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $86.44 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $86.44 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0865 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00075121 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00057032 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010321 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023880 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004648 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000208 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.