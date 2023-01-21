Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $87.37 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0875 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $87.37 million and approximately $820,817.75 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00074685 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00057526 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010293 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024251 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000206 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
