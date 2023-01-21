Ardor Market Cap Achieves $87.20 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $87.20 million and $4.89 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00075017 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00056993 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010251 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001031 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00023780 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000206 BTC.
About Ardor
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
