Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.77 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $85.77 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00077225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00024818 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture. The security of the whole network is provided by the parent Ardor chain while the interoperable child chains have all the rich functionality. This elegant design and access to hybrid user permissioning capabilities are the key to the flexibility necessary for a variety of use cases and opens the door towards mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Not only that – Ardor is created with scalability in mind and solves many existing industry problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for easily customizable-yet-compatible blockchain solutions.Where did Ardor come from? Ardor is being developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016. The company started upgrading Nxt blockchain system and created Ardor to provide a platform for facilitated and accelerated transactions. The platform obtained a good reputation among users, analysts, investors, and experts. Ardor’s mission is to form a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform facilitating different concepts implementation. Jelurida worked on creating ways to allow each third-party developer to make his own projects. The platform’s authors presented a smart contract technology that is completely different from Ethereum although some parallels are made between them.What are the advantages of Ardor?All child chains have their own native tokens, used as a unit of value and forpaying transaction fees, and a variety of ready to use features;Scalability is achieved by pruning of the unnecessary child chain data once theyare included in the permissionless Ardor parent chain, preventing the "bloat" ofthe network;All child chains are connected and share the same source code, ensuringecosystem interoperability that allows child chain token trading to one another ina fully decentralized way and transactions on one child chain to access data orentities on another.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

