Ardor Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.77 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $85.77 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00077225 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059593 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010535 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00024818 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000805 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004730 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000209 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
