Ark 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.40 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Ark has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $53.76 million and $7.40 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00020622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000272 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004887 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003942 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000800 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,539,142 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

