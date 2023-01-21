Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 37,900 shares.The stock last traded at $61.01 and had previously closed at $59.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $567.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.16.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.2784 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor bought 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 281,674 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Artesian Resources news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $265,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,067.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor acquired 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 281,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,083,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,293 shares of company stock worth $508,058. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

