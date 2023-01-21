Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $210.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.21.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $193.90 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.