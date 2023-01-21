ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Down 1.1%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 95,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 230,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.
