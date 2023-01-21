ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Down 1.1%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 95,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 230,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

