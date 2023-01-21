ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Down 1.1%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 95,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 230,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

