ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASM International from €414.00 ($450.00) to €369.00 ($401.09) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASM International from €325.00 ($353.26) to €300.00 ($326.09) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASM International from €379.00 ($411.96) to €368.00 ($400.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ASM International from €340.00 ($369.57) to €320.00 ($347.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.17.

ASMIY stock opened at $330.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.95. ASM International has a 1-year low of $201.38 and a 1-year high of $381.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.65.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $614.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

