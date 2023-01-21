Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $36.71

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.71, but opened at $37.57. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 7 shares.

AC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $837.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is -8.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

