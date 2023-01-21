Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys 417 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 262.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 172.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.