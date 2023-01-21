Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,427,285 shares of company stock valued at $176,860,062. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $85.01 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.