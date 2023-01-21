Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth owned 0.21% of Asure Software worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 49.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Asure Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 20.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASUR shares. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

