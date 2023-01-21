Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $34.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,047.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 10,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

