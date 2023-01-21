Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.21

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.21 and traded as low as C$10.95. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$10.96, with a volume of 27,532 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.55 price target (down from C$13.90) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 102.56 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$477.33 million and a PE ratio of 10.94.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.11%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

