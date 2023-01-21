Augur 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.44 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $5.90 or 0.00025420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $64.85 million and $9.44 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003082 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00418040 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,787.83 or 0.29343704 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00703825 BTC.
About Augur
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
