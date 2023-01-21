Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Up 38.7% in December

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 496,400 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Insider Activity at Aura Biosciences

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aura Biosciences news, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,354,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Michael Johnson bought 10,000 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,264,396 shares of company stock worth $15,166,660 and have sold 4,802 shares worth $59,796. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 272.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aura Biosciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.