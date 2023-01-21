Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 6.8%

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2023

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURGet Rating)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 37,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,918,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AURGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 1,815.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.