Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 6.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 37,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,918,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.
Aurora Innovation Stock Up 6.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
