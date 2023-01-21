Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $17.34 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and $33.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $17.34 or 0.00074685 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00057526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00024251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,881,149 coins and its circulating supply is 314,475,159 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

