Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $11,139,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

