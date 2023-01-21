Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 15th total of 16,650,000 shares. Currently, 25.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 1,801.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avaya by 3,191.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avaya Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,205,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,217,354. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market cap of $19.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Featured Articles

