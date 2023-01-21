Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 399 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average is $123.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.92%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

