Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 285,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GIGB opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

