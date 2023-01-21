Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 981,607 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $73.92 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

