Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WES. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

WES opened at $27.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 35.26%. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.