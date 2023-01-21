Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $353,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 255.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18.

