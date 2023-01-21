Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.79.

Shares of DD opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

