Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hess by 71.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,041,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hess by 61.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Hess by 390.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 811,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 646,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

Hess Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $156.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average is $126.71. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

