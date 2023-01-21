Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 13,157 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,597 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $865,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

