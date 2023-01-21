Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 213 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

