Axel Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 80,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Micron Technology comprises approximately 6.7% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MU traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,826,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,558,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

