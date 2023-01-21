Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $168.90 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $928.45 million and $168.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $9.18 or 0.00039598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,105,780 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,105,780.10491607 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.25438323 USD and is up 11.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $129,217,133.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

