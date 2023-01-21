Axie Infinity Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $9.24 or 0.00039812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $934.39 million and approximately $164.65 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029182 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00224962 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002811 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,105,780 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,105,780.10491607 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.25438323 USD and is up 11.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $129,217,133.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

