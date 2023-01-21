Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Axonics Price Performance

AXNX stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. Axonics has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Axonics

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $2,686,131.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,046 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

