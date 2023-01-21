AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of APMI opened at $9.98 on Friday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

