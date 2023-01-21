AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AZZ to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

AZZ opened at $40.50 on Friday. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AZZ by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in AZZ by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 621,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AZZ by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

