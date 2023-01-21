Baby Doge Coin Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $185.23 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.90 or 0.01339931 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006601 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015408 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00031455 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.98 or 0.01714552 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,094,683.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.