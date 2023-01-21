Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 274,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLZE shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.20. Backblaze has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

